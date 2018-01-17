BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have arrested three Australian citizens suspected of being part of an international drug-smuggling group.
The police alleged in a statement issued on Wednesday that the men “are linked to” the discovery of 1,280 kilograms (2,822 pounds) of cocaine that was seized last April on a Chinese boat docked in Sydney, Australia. They said the drugs were worth 500 million Australian dollars ($400 million.)
Police released footage of the arrests that took place in the lobby of a Belgrade hotel. A bag filled with foreign currency banknotes also was shown, and police said the arrests were made during a “money handover.” A Lebanese citizen was detained and charged with having forged identity documents.
Serbian authorities said the arrests were made in cooperation with Australian police.
