NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three people accused in a gun trafficking conspiracy have been arrested in Virginia.

The Daily Press reports 34-year-old Joseph Johnson and 25-year-old Brianna Glee were arrested Wednesday in Newport News. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York spokesman John Marzulli says 34-year-old Tyshon Stevens was arrested May 21.

According to a news release, they’re accused in the gun trafficking conspiracy that used straw gun buyers to purchase more than 40 firearms. In a straw purchase, a phony buyer is recruited to buy a weapon in their name and turn it over to someone else after passing a background check and getting the weapon.

The trio was charged with offenses including conspiracy to make false statements to acquire firearms. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

