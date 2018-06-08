CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three men have been arrested in a shooting earlier this week that led to a wreck and a man’s death in North Carolina’s largest city.
News outlets reported that the three men arrested in Charlotte on Thursday night are 21-year-old Demahj Wright, 19-year-old Oyontai Bostic and 20-year-old Demetrey Leake.
All three have been charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Tevin Snow.
Police say Snow was shot late Monday morning and lost control of his car and crashed into a guard rail. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died Tuesday.
It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.