SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the death of a South Carolina teen who was gunned down inside a vacant home.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports 26-year-old Jacory Foster, Derrick Lamar Bennett Jr. and a 17-year-old girl are charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the Monday shooting death of 19-year-old Kiyounnie Jackson.
Spartanburg police say Union County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspects Wednesday.
Police are still investigating a motive.
Foster and the 17-year-old were arraigned Thursday. It’s unclear if Foster and Bennett have lawyers. The 17-year-old said she didn’t know what she planned to do about an attorney.
___
Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/