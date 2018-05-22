HOUSTON (AP) — Three men are in custody and a fourth is being sought after Houston police say an ATM stolen from the Harris County Administration Building in downtown Houston fell out of their pickup truck.

Police say the truck had been used to smash in the door of the building early about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Houston television station KTRK reports authorities from several law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including a special unit based in nearby Pasadena that’s focusing on a series of recent ATM thefts from Harris County government buildings.

When officers spotted the truck, they started following. When the cash machine fell out, the driver tried to make a getaway and crashed. Three men in the truck were apprehended and a fourth fled.

___

Information from: KTRK-TV, http://abclocal.go.com