KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged three men with murder more than three years after a shooting in North Carolina.
Kinston Police say the men were all arrested in the past week in the death of 28-year-old Devon Jones in June 2014.
Authorities say Jones was found dead in the doorway of a Kinston home and had been shot several times.
A statement from police did not say what led them to make the arrests after three years.
Police say Dedrick Dail Jr. and Lockwood Perry Jr. were arrested Tuesday near Kinston, while Kyliel Wade was arrested Friday in Monroe.
It wasn’t known if any of the men had lawyers.