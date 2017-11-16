PRATT, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who police say fired multiple shots at a police cruiser have been arrested in West Virginia.

News outlets report a police chase started Wednesday, around 4:50 p.m., when Pratt police tried to make a traffic stop. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys says the driver of the vehicle, which had two passengers, fired around 10 shots toward the police cruiser.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman says the car with Illinois tags crashed in Montgomery, leading to the arrest of the first suspect. Workman says two other people tried to escape in a boat on the river, but were caught when they “got scared and came back.”

Workman says no one was hurt.