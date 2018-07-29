MOSCOW (AP) — A top aide to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he and two organizers of a Moscow protest have been arrested.
Oleg Stepanov reported his detention on Twitter — minutes after the protest held Sunday and organized by the Libertarian Party of Russia had ended. He also posted a photo of himself and two others sitting it what appeared to be a police vehicle.
Party Deputy Chairman Kirll Samodurov told the Interfax news agency that party head Sergei Boiko and rally leader Mikhail Chichkov were the other detainees.
The subject of the protest was the government’s plans to significantly raise the eligibility age for collecting a state pension. The event attracted about 6,000 people.
Navalny attended the demonstration, but did not address the crowd. He has been arrested multiple times for calling unauthorized protests.