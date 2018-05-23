PURVIS, Miss. (AP) — Three south Mississippi residents have been arrested after a man was found dead in a freezer, but they aren’t yet charged with killing him.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel tells news outlets that 35-year-old Samantha Simmons is charged with grand larceny, while 51-year-old Andy Hartfield and 23-year-old Will Bryson are charged with receiving stolen property. It’s unclear if any has a lawyer.
Rigel says deputies also seek a fourth unnamed person.
The sheriff says he believes the people are connected to the death of Thomas Burns. Relatives found the 54-year-old man dead inside a freezer in his Purvis home on Tuesday. Rigel says no one has been charged in the death because investigators aren’t sure who’s responsible.
The sheriff says Burns may have been killed more than two weeks ago.