ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two people are still on the run after a police chase that began in Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Stacey Collins tells WSB-TV that Atlanta police spotted a stolen car in Buckhead on Wednesday morning, leading to a chase that state troopers joined. The chase led to a highway in Sandy Springs, where troopers performed a maneuver that spun the stolen car out.

Collins says five people inside the car then jumped into a thick, wooded area of a creek next to the highway. Police caught three of them, including a 15-year-old girl who was hurt in the fall. Two others got away.

Troopers found a stolen gun that was fully loaded inside the car.

No identities have been released.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html