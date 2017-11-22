ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three former Alaska construction workers have filed a lawsuit against oilfield service company Baker Hughes, saying working conditions in 2014 caused them to suffer brain damage.
KTVA-TV reported Tuesday that the men’s lawsuit calls the conditions at Baker Hughes’ Kenai chemical transferring building a “ridiculous situation.” Former co-workers Steve Adams and Chris Lovely say a vent near their working area spewed toxic gasses at them.
The men were employed by Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corporation, which was contracted by Baker Hughes to build a new building. They say they smelled the gasses for months, but remember a specific day in May 2014 that was the worst.
A Baker Hughes subsidiary company was fined $1,050 by the Office of Safety and Health Administration after an investigation into the emissions.
Baker Hughes declined to comment.
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com