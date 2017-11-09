PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two young children have been seriously injured in a two-car accident in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say all five people in all were transported to hospitals late Thursday afternoon.

They say four of the injured were in one vehicle and included a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

Authorities say the man and children are all in serious condition while the woman is in stable condition.

In the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The accident is being investigated by Phoenix police and details aren’t immediately available.