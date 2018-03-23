ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Three people have been arrested and charged with stealing kitchen appliances from empty homes in North Carolina.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports home owners are real estate agents are being warned to be careful when posting photos of homes for sale.

Forty-four-year-old Thomas Glenn Wiggs of Dudley, 49-year-old Kimberly Sale Adams of Knightdale and 26-year-old Wesley Adam Narron of Spring Hope have been charged with breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy. The newspaper says charges are pending in at last 10 counties from Raleigh to Jacksonville.

Nash County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Smith says Wiggs and Adams were convicted of similar crimes in 2012 and 2015. .

Sheriff Keith Stone said the thefts often occurred during the day and passers-by apparently thought they were working for homeowners or real estate agents.

___

Information from: Rocky Mount Telegram, http://www.rockymounttelegram.com