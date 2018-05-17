BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public schools will divvy up $3.7 billion to pay for operations next year.

House lawmakers voted 90-0 Thursday to give final passage to the financing formula for K-12 public schools. The Senate earlier had agreed to the spending plan with a unanimous vote.

The formula was submitted by the state education board. It will pay for more than 700,000 students in the 2018-19 school year.

The financing plan contains no inflationary increases, but will grow slightly to account for an expected increase of nearly 2,800 students.

Republican Rep. Nancy Landry, chair of the House Education Committee, described it to her colleagues as “a standstill budget, same as last year.”

Education leaders sought more money but couldn’t win support amid ongoing state budget gaps.

___

Senate Concurrent Resolution 48: www.legis.la.gov