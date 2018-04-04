ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A moderate earthquake in southwest Utah rattled part of Wayne County but no damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.5 temblor struck at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday about 30 miles south of Interstate 70 near Loa on the west edge of Capitol Reef National Park.

It’s the largest in a swarm of more than 40 minor earthquakes reported in the area over the last two weeks.

Many of those were so small they could only be detected by monitoring equipment.

The University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations report about 700 quakes in Utah each year but only about 2 percent of them are felt.

More than half of those larger than magnitude 3.1 are located along the Wasatch Front.

