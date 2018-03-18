LANGSTON, Okla. (AP) — A 3.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of central Oklahoma.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 1:50 p.m. Sunday about 9 miles (15 kilometers) north-northwest of Langston, which is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) north-northwest of Oklahoma City. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles (5.5 kilometers).
No injuries or damage were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.