DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police lieutenant who stole more than $132,000 from the town of Morrison in the foothills southwest of Denver has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Anthony Joiner, who was second in command at the police department, was arrested in July and pleaded guilty in December to attempting to influence a public servant, embezzlement of public property, forgery and theft.

Investigators say that between December 2010 and February 2016, the 38-year-old diverted funds from the town to his personal account through a private fund he created. The Denver Post reports the fund was supposed to pay for officers to travel to Washington D.C. during National Police Week.

Joiner also billed both Bandimere Speedway and the town for extra duty shifts he worked at the racetrack.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com