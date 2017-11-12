BOSTON (AP) — A second trooper is suing Massachusetts State Police over the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

Trooper Ali Rei filed the federal lawsuit on Friday. Her filing comes days after Trooper Ryan Sceviour alleged in his suit he was ordered to alter a police report to remove embarrassing information about the judge’s daughter, who allegedly failed sobriety tests and indicated she was a heroin addict.

Rei claims she was told to shred and redact reports containing crude statements made by the judge’s daughter. She says she didn’t follow the order.

State police have defended ordering Sceviour to alter the report, saying he had been asked to remove comments that weren’t relevant to the arrest. The agency didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment on the most recent allegations.