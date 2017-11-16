RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Custer City man accused of running over a wakeboarder while boating drunk on Angostura Reservoir in 2015 has been scheduled for a new trial in June.

A Fall River County jury last month convicted 41-year-old Cory Schmitz of boating under the influence, but it couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Authorities allege that Schmitz struck and seriously injured 31-year-old wakeboarder Michael Lemley of Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Schmitz will be retried over four days, beginning June 18. His sentencing on the drunken boating conviction won’t happen until after the trial.

Schmitz could face up to a year in jail on that charge, and up to 15 years in prison should he be convicted of aggravated assault.

___

