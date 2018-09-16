FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The case of a North Dakota woman who bled to death when a neighbor cut her baby girl from her womb will be replayed in court this week when a second suspect in her killing goes to trial.

The disappearance of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind in 2017 sparked vigils and searches before her body was found in the Red River near Fargo.

Brooke Crews pleaded guilty in Greywind’s death and was sentenced to life without parole. Now her boyfriend, William Hoehn, will be tried on a conspiracy charge that also could bring a life sentence.

Hoehn has admitted covering up Greywind’s death but says he had nothing to do with her killing.

Greywind’s death focused attention on what advocates say is an overlooked problem of violence against Native American women.