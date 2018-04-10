DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A second teenager has pleaded guilty in the death of an 18-year-old Connecticut man who was jumped during a drug deal.

The News Times of Danbury reports that 17-year-old Lorenzo Santana pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the death in August of 18-year-old Gabe Bardo.

Authorities have said that Bardo was delivering marijuana in Danbury last August when he was jumped by four youths. Bardo was punched in the head and fell to the ground. He was found unconscious by police and died the next day. Prosecutors say Santana delivered the fatal blow.

Santana, whose case was handled in adult court because of the seriousness of the charges, faces four to 15 years behind bars at sentencing scheduled for June 21.

He is the second teen to plead guilty.

