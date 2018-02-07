EATON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teenager has been killed at a railroad crossing in the town of Eaton one year after another teen was killed.

KMGH-TV reports that Kennedi Ingram, a senior at Eaton High school, was killed Tuesday night at the crossing when her SUV was struck by a Union Pacific train.

In February 2017, 16-year-old Dallas Duran was killed by a train at that same intersection.

The railroad crossing doesn’t have any crossing gates. Instead, there’s a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign to alert drivers of the crossing.

Town Manager Gary Carsten says the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved a project to install crossing gates at the crossing over the summer. The crossing gates are scheduled for construction sometime later this year.

