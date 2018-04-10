NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A second teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a man on some railroad tracks in South Carolina.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told local media outlets that 18-year-old Jajuan Lockwood was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Lockwood is charged in the March 3 death of Vaughn McFadden, a North Charleston High School football player.
Eighteen-year-old Maurice Singleton was arrested on similar charges March 8.
It was not known if Lockwood has an attorney yet.