PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says 18-year-old Avarihae Collins was arrested Wednesday in Gresham. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

The victim, 30-year-old Ellante Williams, was found critically injured Jan. 21 after gunfire erupted just northwest of the Morrison Bridge. He died at a hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after the shooting.