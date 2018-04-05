PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the January shooting death of a 30-year-old man in downtown Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says 18-year-old Avarihae Collins was arrested Wednesday in Gresham. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.
The victim, 30-year-old Ellante Williams, was found critically injured Jan. 21 after gunfire erupted just northwest of the Morrison Bridge. He died at a hospital.
A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say