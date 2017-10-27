HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A Charles City man’s second sex abuse trial has been postponed.

The trial for 61-year-old Douglas Lindaman had been scheduled to begin Monday in Franklin County, where the trial had been moved because of pretrial publicity.

He’d sought the continuance, saying he needed more time to adjust to rulings on the 20 pending motions. On Thursday a judge granted Lindaman’s request but didn’t set a new trial date.

Lindaman was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison. The Iowa Supreme Court later vacated the conviction, because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act on a 17-year-old without the boy’s consent. Lindaman was running for a school board spot when arrested in 2015.