YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A second person has pleaded guilty to stealing money from a suburban Chicago food pantry.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports William Crowley of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of theft of between $500 and $10,000. The 78-year-old former Illinois man was sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to repay the pantry.

A grand jury indicted Crowley and his son-in-law Kenneth Spaeth last year on charges of theft or unauthorized control of between $10,000 and $100,000. Spaeth earlier this year pleaded guilty to theft and agreed to two years of probation and restitution.

Crowley’s daughter was the pantry’s executive director. Spaeth was treasurer.

The theft involved the nonprofit Kendall County Food Pantry in Yorkville. It’s been reorganized as the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

