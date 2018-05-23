PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second person has been indicted in the 2017 fatal shooting of a man near his Portland home.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old John A. Hughes faces charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 52-year-old Robert Kaiser.
Shawn McGinnis was arrested several days after the Nov. 10 late night-shooting and faces the same charges.
Portland police said previously that someone called 911 to report gunfire in southeast Portland minutes after it occurred. Officers found Kaiser dead near the home.
Police have released no further details. Court records show a probable cause affidavit in the case remained sealed as of Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately known if Hughes has a lawyer.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com