NEW YORK (AP) — A second person has died in a suspicious apartment fire in the Bronx.
Police say 49-year-old Berta Booker died on Sunday, a day after the fire tore through the five-story building in the Belmont neighborhood.
A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday. His identity has not yet been released.
Police say a 50-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Fire officials say the blaze was intentional set.
There have been no arrests.