NEW YORK (AP) — A second person has been arrested in connection with a home invasion earlier this month in Brooklyn that led to the death of a 91-year-old man.

Police say 45-year-old Suzette Troutman, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday on charges of murder, assault and burglary. Twenty-seven-year-old Dwayne Blackwood, of Brooklyn, was arrested last week on similar charges.

Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available.

Police say the victim’s 100-year-old wife had called 911 to report that she and her husband were tied up by several people who had entered their home. It happened on Oct. 11.

Police say officers found Waldiman Thompson bound and lying on the floor unconscious. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a third suspect is still being sought.