BOSTON (AP) — The top Republican in the Massachusetts Senate is proposing further protections for pets and tougher penalties for animal cruelty.

Sen. Bruce Tarr says the bill is a follow-up to the Protecting Animals Welfare and Safety Act — or PAWS for short. That 2014 law followed the case of “Puppy Doe,” a year-old dog that was euthanized after being found with fractures, a stab wound and split tongue.

PAWS II, co-sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mark Montigny (Mon-TIG’-nee), would require animal cruelty cases be reported to state agencies that protect children, the elderly and disabled. Tarr cited a study showing that animal abusers are also far more likely to be violent toward people.

Other provisions would make it illegal to drown any wild or domestic animal, and prevent discrimination against specific dog breeds.