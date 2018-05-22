ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the second of three inmates who escaped from a county jail in South Carolina has been taken back into custody.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Tyshon Johnson on Tuesday afternoon. His statement did not give any details on the capture.

Johnson was awaiting trial on a murder charge when he escaped with two other inmates Saturday night from the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

Authorities say 20-year-old Curtis Green remains on the loose. He was awaiting a murder trial.

Investigators say 27-year-old Christopher Boltin was taken back into custody Sunday. He was in jail on carjacking charges.

Authorities say the inmates overpowered a guard and the three prisoners used bedding to protect themselves as they climbed over razor wire.