EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A second mistrial has been declared in the case of an ex-Fort Bliss soldier accused in the 2014 death of an off-duty constable working security at a Halloween haunted house in El Paso.
A judge in El Paso on Friday ruled jurors were deadlocked in the aggravated assault against a public servant trial of 22-year-old Devon Huerta-Person.
A different jury in 2016 also failed to reach a verdict in the death of 45-year-old Constable Robert White. Investigators White was kicking some people out of the haunted house when he allegedly was punched and fell. He died at a hospital.
An autopsy determined White died from health problems, including heart disease and high blood pressure, but his security-related injury was a factor.
Most Read Stories
- State kills Atlantic salmon farming in Washington
- Protesters of youth jail block busy Seattle intersections, march through downtown VIEW
- The sad tale of Hawthorne the squirrel, a Seattle police sergeant and good intentions gone wrong WATCH
- The season of 'disappointment': Springlike weather is just 'a tease,' Weather Service says
- Sherman Alexie addresses the sexual-misconduct allegations that have led to fallout
Prosecutors will consider whether to pursue a third trial.