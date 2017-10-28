NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a second man has died following a head-on collision between two cars earlier this week.
Police say 93-year-old Howard V. Brinn of Newark died Friday. Police reported earlier that Thomas Breslin, a 51-year-old from Port Deposit, Maryland, had been killed in Tuesday’s crash.
Police have said Brinn’s car drifted off the right side of a roadway in the Iron Hill area near Newark. His car struck a guardrail and then veered into the opposite lanes directly in the path of a Honda Civic.
Breslin was a passenger in the Civic. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the Honda and a back-seat passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The News Journal reports no charges have been filed.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com