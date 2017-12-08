WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A second man has been convicted of murder in the deadly shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.

The Williamson Daily News reports that 20-year-old Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of Bennett K. Hatfield.

Fitzpatrick admitted he was with 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga, of Delphos, Ohio, when Arriaga killed Hatfield in a scheme to steal his GMC Yukon Denali and sell its parts.

Hatfield, who was 59, was shot while visiting his wife’s gravesite at a cemetery in Maher.

Arriaga was convicted in October of murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Hatfield resigned in 2015 as president and CEO of Patriot Coal.

He was operating his own mining consulting business, Coal Strategies LLC.

