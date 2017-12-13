CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A second man has been convicted in the death of a woman buried alive in a shallow grave in New Jersey 3½ years ago.
Jurors in Camden County deliberated for less than an hour Wednesday before convicting 39-year-old Carlos Alicea-Antonetti of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and felony murder. Prosecutors said the jury’s finding of special circumstances means the defendant faces a mandatory life term.
Alicea-Antonetti and another man were charged in the May 2014 death of 41-year-old Fatima Perez, whose body was found in Monroe Township. An autopsy determined that she died of asphyxiation. Her family says she set off to buy a car and was carrying about $8,000 when she disappeared.
Sixty-year-old Roman Ortiz pleaded guilty last year to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
