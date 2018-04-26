INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been charged with firing shots into an Independence home and killing a woman amid a feud that may have stemmed from a stolen vehicle.
Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 20-year-old William York, of Independence, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. An identical charge was filed Monday against another man, 21-year-old Tristen Bishop. The felony is punishable by up to life in prison.
No attorneys are listed for York or Bishop in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000 for both men.
Twenty-year-old Abigail Edwards was killed on April 19. Court records say her boyfriend told police that he had a feud with York about York stealing a vehicle. Prosecutors say the shooting remains under investigation to consider whether other charges may be filed.
