HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A second man has been charged in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.

Kyle Alexander Hamm, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with two counts of deliberate homicide in the March 18 deaths of David and Charla Taylor.

Prosecutors have said the Taylors’ son, 21-year-old Kaleb David Taylor, confessed to killing his parents.

Both Taylor and Hamm are jailed with their bail set at $500,000. They have not entered pleas.

An autopsy found the Taylors died of blunt force and sharp force injuries. Court records suggest the weapons were a knife and a long bar.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says Hamm also faces drug charges along with burglary and theft charges related to a break-in at the Lincoln Road RV Park, which was owned by the Taylors.