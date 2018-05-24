OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A second man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a suburban Kansas City sheriff’s deputy.
Twenty-three-year-old Brady Allen Newman-Caddell entered the plea Thursday to aggravated kidnapping, two rape counts and aggravated criminal sodomy.
Another man, William Luth, was sentenced previously to more than 41 years in prison for abducting the deputy in October 2016 from the parking lot of a detention center in Olathe, Kansas, as she arrived at work. She wasn’t in her uniform. She was released in the Missouri suburb of Lee’s Summit two hours later.
Newman-Caddell and Luth are both from suburbs on the Missouri side.
