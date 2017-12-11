CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school student has died of injuries suffered last week in a car crash that also killed his brother.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Kevin Laudermilt, of Canton, died Sunday at Akron Children’s Hospital. He was injured Thursday when a car driven by his brother, 18-year-old Aaron Laudermilt, went off a road in Stark County’s Plain Township and hit a utility pole and a tree. Aaron Laudermilt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were students at GlenOak High School in Plain Township.

Police say both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.