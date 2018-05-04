ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a second camera has been found in a bathroom at a Starbucks in suburban Atlanta, weeks after the first camera was discovered.
WXIA-TV reports an employee at the Starbucks in Alpharetta saw the camera Thursday under a changing table and pointed at the toilet. She called police. A woman found the first camera in the same restroom last month. An Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officer says police don’t know if the cameras were planted by the same people. WXIA reports Starbucks has said it will now have employees frequently check the bathroom for anything that seems suspicious.
WXIA says police checked surrounding businesses for cameras and didn’t find any. A statement by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says the camera was confiscated. The department is investigating.
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/