BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A second corrections officer accused of tampering with records the day a New Jersey jail prisoner committed suicide has been given a chance to have the charge dismissed.

Forty-year-old Justin Cimino will avoid jail time and have his record cleared if he completes a pretrial intervention program into which he was accepted Friday in Superior Court in Bridgeton.

Another officer, Nicholas Gomez, was accepted into the program in March. Prosecutors say both have agreed to resign and forfeit any future public employment.

They were charged in connection with the suicides of two Cumberland County jail prisoners in separate cases in 2017.

A third corrections officer, Tabatha Roman, still faces endangering charges. Her attorney has accused the county of trying to “deflect responsibility” onto his client although she did nothing wrong.