BALTIMORE (AP) — Another giraffe has died at Baltimore’s zoo, making it the second one to perish at the facility this year.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a 5-year-old female giraffe named Juma has died from an undetermined illness. She had received treatment for gastrointestinal problems.

The newspaper says the Maryland Zoo consulted with experts around the country to try and improve Juma’s health.

In July, the zoo announced the death of a male calf named Julius that had been struggling since birth. That weeks-old giraffe was not able to learn to nurse effectively and had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.

Zoo President Donald Hutchinson tells the newspaper that 2017 has been “a year of ups and downs with our giraffe herd.”

There are now four giraffes at the zoo.

