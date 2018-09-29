SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.
The park’s 28-year-old African elephant Umngani (OOM-gah-nee) gave birth to a 281-pound (127-kilogram) calf on Wednesday.
The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.
It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound (126-kilogram) male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems WATCH
- ‘A high-tech lynching’: How Kavanaugh took a page from the Thomas playbook
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- 4 Key Takeaways From the Kavanaugh Hearing
- Jesuits, legal institutions back away from Kavanaugh vote
The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam .