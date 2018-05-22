Share story

By
The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Another dolphin has died at an aquatic facility in Scottsdale.

Dolphinaris Arizona announced Tuesday that a 10-year-old female bottlenose dolphin named Alia died Tuesday morning.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined and facility staffers say a necropsy will be performed.

A 7-year-old male bottlenose dolphin named Bodie died Sept. 23 at Dolphinaris Arizona from a rare muscle disease.

Dolpinaris Arizona opened in October 2016 at the Odysea in the Desert complex on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

People pay for different interactive experiences with the dolphins both in the water and out of the water.

Dolpinaris currently has six dolphins at the facility.

