FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A new trial has been ordered for a second defendant in the purportedly mob-connected slaying in 2001 of Florida businessman Konstantinos “Gus” Boulis.

The 4th District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that Anthony “Little Tony” Ferrari should receive a new trial. The panel said cellphone tower data shouldn’t have been shown to jurors and that prosecutors withheld evidence from defense attorneys.

A new trial was ordered in June for Ferrari’s co-defendant, Anthony “Big Tony” Moscatiello, after the appeals court found that a statement admitted in his trial linking him to the alleged hit man was improper.

Boulis founded the Miami Subs restaurant chain and owned a fleet of gambling ships, which became the focus of a power struggle that led to his killing.

Previous evidence showed Ferrari and Moscatiello were connected to New York’s Gambino crime family once led by John Gotti.