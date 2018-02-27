PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say the body of a second person has been found at the site of a Pittsburgh home fire where one person was killed and another critically injured.

A public safety spokeswoman said investigators worked the scene of the blaze in the Point Breeze neighborhood Monday night and secured the area, then returned Tuesday morning and found another body.

The Allegheny County medical examiner hasn’t released the identity of that victim. Officials earlier said the body of 71-year-old homeowner Steven Pariser was found in the home’s basement Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the home just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters helped rescue an unidentified man who was trapped inside as the fire spread, then found Pariser’s body after the flames were extinguished.

Both police and arson detectives are investigating.