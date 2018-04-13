ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A 44-year-old Blount County fire chief has been convicted for cashing checks from the Summit Fire Department and depositing the money into her personal bank account.
Al.com reports a jury found Paula Robertson guilty of first-degree theft.
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says Robertson was arrested in 2016 and charged with converting more than $2,500 of public funds for personal use while serving as fire chief. Deputy State Fire Marshall Patrick Crockett obtained warrants for Robertson after receiving a tip from a volunteer firefighter.
Casey says Robertson will be sentenced and have a restitution hearing at a later date.
Meanwhile, Casey says the trial court has restricted Robertson from having any contact with the Summit Volunteer and Rescue Department, where she’s continued to work since her arrest.