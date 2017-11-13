COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Highway Patrol sergeant handed in his resignation after telling lawmakers the man who runs his agency does not have troopers’ best interests in mind.

Sgt. David Whatley testified Monday before a House oversight committee that’s been reviewing the Department of Public Safety for nearly two years.

Whatley is a 29-year veteran of the force and says department internal investigations are unfair, stacked against troopers and have been used to punish officers that aren’t liked by supporters of current agency director Leroy Smith.

Smith has denied all the charges. He testified earlier the agency has made changes to retain troopers and get more of them on the road.

The House has been angry with Smith for years. They symbolically refused to pay his salary in last year’s budget.