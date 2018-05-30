POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison officials say a 29-year-old inmate being held in the Potosi Correctional Center has died.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said Wednesday in a news release that Christopher Noble was taken May 16 from the prison to Washington County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say Noble was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy. He was imprisoned on July 20.
The release did not give any details of Noble’s death or why prison officials waited two weeks to announce the death. A message left late Wednesday afternoon for a prison spokeswoman was not immediately returned.
An autopsy has been ordered.