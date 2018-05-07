HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive wanted for 29 years on drug smuggling charges was caught trying walk into the U.S. from Canada.

Jacob Moritz appeared in U.S. District Court in New York City on Monday. He was arrested after a driver spotted him emerging from the woods near the border in Montana April 15.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Bill Kingsford says Moritz was trying to enter the U.S. to see his family.

Kingsford says Moritz was born in 1946, making him either 71 or 72.

He is one of four defendants indicted in 1989 for smuggling more than 120 tons (10,8862 kilograms) of marijuana and hashish from Jamaica, Morocco, Colombia, Thailand and Lebanon.

Moritz’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.